Saniya Shamshad in swimming pool with her son, Pic

Saniya Syed recently shared some beautiful photos of her and her son Azlan.

The actor from Sadqay Tumharay is winning hearts online with her active presence on social media.

The 31-year-old has been in a number of movies and TV shows.

Saniya Shamshad is a very pretty Pakistani actress you might have seen her on TV. But it can’t be denied that her active presence on social media is definitely winning hearts, especially those of her sweet little son, who is a real charmer.

The actor from Sadqay Tumharay recently shared some beautiful photos of her son, Azlan Syed. The photos of the two of them are melting hearts online.

The Zinda Dargor actress shared some beautiful pool photos with her son on Instagram. It goes without saying that her little bundle of joy was cute even though it was hot outside. “Mr. Azlan Syed and I. @azlansyed2021,” the actor for Hiddat wrote in the photo’s caption.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saniya Shamshad Hussain (@saniyashamshadhussain)

Saniya Syed and Hidayat Syed got married in the month of July 2019, and then they moved to Australia. In 2011, the 31-year-old actress made her first movie, Tere Pehlu Main, with Affan Waheed as her co-star.

The rising star has been in a number of movies and TV shows, such as Sadqay Tumhare, Mein Adhuri, Rashk, and Piya Naam Ka Diya.

