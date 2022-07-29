Shafaat Ali celebrates his wife’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Shafaat has an amazing wife and an adorable son. Recently, Shafaat Ali celebrated birthday of his wife Rebecca Faryal in a simpler and beautiful way.
  • The family cut many cakes and made a short video on the special day of Rebecca.
  • Rebecca posted her pictures on her Instagram. She captioned her celebration and wrote, “Our little celebration”. 
Famous Pakistani comedian, mimicry performer, and anchor Shafaat Ali. The imitation performer and host worked hard to establish himself. He parodied practically all of Pakistan’s well-known figures and gained notoriety for his masterful impersonation. Together with Madiha Rizvi, he is currently conducting anchoring for Ary News Network.

Shafaat has an amazing wife and an adorable son. Recently, Shafaat Ali celebrated birthday of his wife Rebecca Faryal in a simpler and beautiful way. The family cut many cakes and made a short video on the special day of Rebecca. Rebecca posted her pictures on her Instagram. She captioned her celebration and wrote, “Our little celebration”. Have a look at pictures and video shared by Shafaat’s wife.

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

Shafaat Ali Wife's Birthday Celebration Pictures

