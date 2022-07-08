Shagufta Ejaz make hilarious video on fuel pricing

Shagufta Ejaz says that it would be great if her cow gave gasoline instead of milk.

What if you have to give us diesel instead of grass asked the poor cow?

Her looks make you want to swoon.

Shagufta Ejaz is always our favourite actress, and she is funny. In this funny video, she says that it would be great if her cow gave gasoline instead of milk. What if you have to give us diesel instead of grass asked the poor cow. Lol! It’s a lot of fun.

Everyone is scared and unhappy because of inflation, high gas prices, and a rising dollar. Making ends meet is impossible. Every news show makes people feel worse. Few people find it funny.

Shagufta Ejaz has put up a lot of videos online. Her looks make you want to swoon. The video is interesting because of how she looks in it. We need creative people like her in this time of a lot of sadness and uncertainty.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Modeling Pakistan (@officialmodelingpakistan)

People can’t stop clapping for Shagufta Ejaz’s great skits and deep thoughts. Her section for comments is full of love. We’re happy with how she takes care of our legends.

