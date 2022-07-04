Sophia Mirza asked her daughters to help blackmail their father

The twin daughters of actress and model Sophia Mirza have admitted that their mother instructed them to rob their passports, steal money from their father.

To blackmail and flee their Dubai home.

Sophia Mirza, 42, held a press conference following a significant investigation that was published in News papers too.

The twin daughters of actress and model Sophia Mirza have admitted that their mother instructed them to rob their passports, steal money from their father. To blackmail and flee their Dubai home.

In an interview with a Pakistani TV station and in a written affidavit presented to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, 15-year-old twin sisters Zainab and Zunairah Umar discussed their mother Sophia Mirza for the first time.

Sisters Zainab and Zunairah Umar asserted that their mother’s claims that they are being detained against their will are untrue and fraudulent, and that they were happily residing in Dubai with their father, Umar Farooq Zahoor.

The twins spoke out after Sophia Mirza held a press conference to demand the return her two kids from Norwegian Pakistani Farooq Zahoor, who resides in Dubai.

Sophia Mirza, 42, held a press conference following a significant investigation that was published in News papers too. The investigation revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was directed to target Umar Farooq Zahoor by Shehzad Akbar, the former Accountability and Interior Minister of Imran Khan, based on a complaint made by Sophia Mirza. She filed the complaint against her ex-husband using the alias Khushbakht Mirza, never disclosing at The FIA continued to look into three instances that were already closed owing to a lack of evidence, including one in which the NAB had exonerated Mr. Zahoor, and issued Interpol Red Arrest Warrants against him.

The teen twins emphasised that the model was doing media interviews to garner fame and win media sympathy, refuting statements made by their mother Khushbakht Mirza (also known as Sophia Mirza and Sofia Mirza in the entertainment world) at the press conference.

The daughters of Sofia Mirza claimed that despite several visits to Dubai and ongoing communication with them, their mother refused to meet them and disregarded their requests to do so.

According to Zainab Umar and Zunairah Umar, they decided to live in Dubai with their father and were doing so joyfully and of their own free will.