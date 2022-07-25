Sophia Mirza ex-husband sues her for Rs500 million on defamation charge

Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Norwegian-Pakistani businessman, has served Sophia Mirza with a notice for defamation and is seeking damages of 500 million.

The court has requested a response from the actress by September 7.

The plaintiff is an Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Liberia for the regions of the Middle East and South East Asia, including Pakistan.

Umar Farooq Zahoor’s attorneys have stated in the application that the plaintiff is a well-known businessman. With his operations spread out all over the world and enjoys an impeccable reputation among the global business community. The plaintiff is an Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Liberia for the regions of the Middle East and South East Asia, including Pakistan.

According to the application, Umar Zahoor and Sophia Mirza’s custody battle over their twin daughters began in or around 2007. Sophia Mirza hands over Zahoor the custody of the girls after “receiving a colossal sum of money”.

The application informs the court that the Pakistan Supreme Court had instructed the defendant to approach the UAE courts. Where the local Shariah court had already granted Umar Zahoor full custody of the daughters. However, the defendant is “using her connections in media to defame the Plaintiff. By circulating false information and defamatory material against the Plaintiff” instead of approaching the UAE courts.

The application gives reference to a press conference by Sophia Mirza on 28 June 2022. In which she leveled “false allegations against the Plaintiff. Which, inter alia, includes an allegation of kidnapping his own daughters. And the allegation of Plaintiff being a fugitive from the law and most wanted criminal. As well as the allegation of involvement in money laundering and threatening the Defendant”. The FIA launched a massive investigation, issued international red notices against Umar Zahoor. As well as listed his name on the ECL in response to a complaint made by Sophia Mirza (who filed the cases under her real name Khushbakht Mirza as an anonymous Pakistani citizen).

The application to the court says that Sophia Mirza had used social media platforms to post and share the defamatory material against Zahoor “based on ill will, malafide intention and have caused immense damage to the reputation of the Plaintiff”.

Sophia Mirza did not react to inquiries. However, a legal source close to her claimed that she has denied all claims made against her and will continue to defend herself. According to the legal source, Sophia Mirza will keep arguing her case and defending her position in all courts. According to the legal authority, Sophia Mirza did not disparage Umar Farooq Zahoor.

Additionally, Umar Farooq Zahoor wrote a letter to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah requesting an investigation into the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) employees. Who singled him out while Shehzad Akbar was in charge of the organization and opened inquiries into him in cases that were already closed.

In the letter, Umar Farooq Zahoor demanded that Shehzad Akbar, former DG of the FIA Sanaullah Abbasi, and Ali Mardan, as well as his ex-wife and their accomplices, be the subject of an investigation.

According to court records, Mirza collaborated with the former Chairman of the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU). As well as Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Interior to launch a vengeful campaign against her ex-husband. Sophia Mirza reported her husband’s involvement in fraud and money laundering to the FIA Lahore Corporate Circle.

The documents also demonstrated that the FIA misled Interpol in order to pursue legal action against the businessman. Despite the fact that Umar Farooq was cleared of all accusations by three different courts in three different nations.

The actress’s daughters stated that they and their father were living happily and nicely in Dubai. Also that their mother was making up stories to garner attention now that her career was over.