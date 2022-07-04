Syra Yousuf’s latest pictures go viral on social media

Syra Yousuf has won hearts with her fine acting skills and attractive personality.

She was married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012 but they divorced for unknown reasons.

After their divorce, she married model Sadaf Kanwal and shared photos of their wedding on Instagram.

Syra Yousuf is an alluring and versatile Pakistani actress, Model, and VJ who is the part of Showbiz since 2011. She was born on 20th April 1988 in Karachi.

Syra is undoubtedly a timeless beauty and has won hearts with her fine acting skills and attractive personality.

Actress Syra Yousuf has posted some photos of herself on Instagram, which are being liked by fans.

She captioned her post, “Meet me in the middle of your story, when the soul is worn but wise – Angie Weiland Crosby.”

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users

Syra Yousuf has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from her first marriage.

