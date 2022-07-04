Advertisement
Syra Yousuf’s latest pictures go viral on social media

Articles
Syra Yousuf’s latest pictures go viral on social media

  • Syra Yousuf has won hearts with her fine acting skills and attractive personality.
  • She was married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012 but they divorced for unknown reasons.
  • After their divorce, she married model Sadaf Kanwal and shared photos of their wedding on Instagram.
Syra Yousuf is an alluring and versatile Pakistani actress, Model, and VJ who is the part of Showbiz since 2011. She was born on 20th April 1988 in Karachi.

Syra is undoubtedly a timeless beauty and has won hearts with her fine acting skills and attractive personality.

Actress Syra Yousuf has posted some photos of herself on Instagram, which are being liked by fans.

She captioned her post, “Meet me in the middle of your story, when the soul is worn but wise – Angie Weiland Crosby.”

 

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users

She was married to Shahroz Sabzwari in 2012. The popular showbiz couple parted ways after eight years of marriage for unknown reasons.

Syra Yousuf has a daughter ‘Nooreh Shahroz’ from her first marriage.

However, after just two months of their divorce, Sabzwari married model Sadaf Kanwal. Both the actors shared photos of their marriage on Instagram.

‘Tere Jiye Koi Nai’ Stars Uzair Jaswal And Syra Yousuf Win Over Fans
‘Tere Jiye Koi Nai’ Stars Uzair Jaswal And Syra Yousuf Win Over Fans

People are loving the singer’s new song from his upcoming album ‘Lovestruck’...

