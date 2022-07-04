Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Vasay Chaudhry was bad at studies; failed matric exams six times

Vasay said that he failed his matric examinations six times.

  • Vasay Chaudhry appeared as a guest on Nauman Ijaz’s programme G Sarkar.
  • He said that he was not a good student and that his mother also suffered from his academic performance.
  • Vasay said that he failed his matric examinations six times.
The artist Vasay Chaudhry is incredibly gifted and wise. He’s a talented actor, writer, and entertaining host. In addition to acting in films and dramas, Vasay has penned works such as Jackson Heights, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Aani. Vasay is a fantastic host as well, and everyone enjoys watching his programme Mazaaq Raat.

Vasay Chaudhry appeared as a guest on Nauman Ijaz’s programme G Sarkar. He made stunning revelations concerning his scholastic history. He said that he was not a good student and that his mother also suffered from his academic performance.

Vasay said that he failed his matric examinations six times. His mother fretted about his test results. As the sole son of the family, Vasay claimed that he is not proud of it and that his mother wanted him to join the military or find a spouse. However, things turned out well in the end for him, and we got to enjoy amazing art on our TVs.

Listen to Vasay talking about his matric result story:

That is how Vasay’s mother reacted to his academic result:

One thing is now clear though, If Vasay could make it big so can the other students. their is no need to put additional pressure on students to get A+ grade. As that doesn’t count in the long haul. Though it could help them in getting into better colleges.

