Viral: Amar khan new rain video

Amar Khan is enjoying the rain in Lahore, Pakistan.

The Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor posted a video on Instagram of herself in a traditional Shalwar Qameez.

She may also be seen moving her hips to the song “Tip Tip Barsa Pani”.

Amar Khan has slowly made a name for herself in the entertainment industry thanks to her beautiful looks and great acting skills.

As one of the most stylish celebrities, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan actor always looks chic, and fashionistas can’t wait to see what the diva will wear next.

As the monsoon spell moves into the South Asian country, celebrities are posting videos and pictures to show their fans how much they are enjoying the rain after the oppressive heat.

Fareeha Jabeen’s daughter has gotten a few jobs where she plays different and interesting characters. The 2017 short film Chashm-e-Num was her first role.

On the work front, Amar and Imran Ashraf were both in the movie Dum Mastam, which came out on Eid ul-Fitr and was a big hit. The project got a score of 5.6 from IMDb Ratings.

