Watch: Merub Ali latest TikTok video goes viral

Articles
Watch: Merub Ali latest TikTok video goes viral

  • Merub is a stunning Pakistani television fashion model.
  • Merub new TikTok video goes viral.
  • The viral video is getting a lot of views and likes on social media.
Merub Ali is a stunning Pakistani television fashion model who has been attached to the industry since 2018. She was born on 23rd January 1996 in Lahore.

Now, a cute TikTok video of the Ghalat Fehmi actor talking with her brother has gone viral on the Internet.

The viral video is getting a lot of views and likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.

