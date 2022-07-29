Watch: Merub Ali latest TikTok video goes viral

Asim Azhar and Merub Ali were spotted jamming to ‘Habibi’
Video of Meerub Ali jamming to Asim Azhar's latest song Habibi has...
Merub Ali is a stunning Pakistani television fashion model who has been attached to the industry since 2018. She was born on 23rd January 1996 in Lahore.
Now, a cute TikTok video of the Ghalat Fehmi actor talking with her brother has gone viral on the Internet.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The viral video is getting a lot of views and likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her video went viral.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.