When Fawad Alam questioned Hina Altaf ‘shyness’

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali will tie the knot on May 22, 2020.

The power couple hosts The Couple Show, where they interview other couples in the industry.

Altaf recently explained why she doesn’t post personal photos with Ali online.

Advertisement

A Hina Altaf interview footage from To Be Honest has been unearthed. The skilled performer is heard discussing Fawad Alam.

The Udaari star said Fawad asked her an embarrassing question on Nida Yasir’s show. She asked, “Usne mujhe on-air hi keh diya ke ap waqayi hi itni sharmili hain kya? (Are you actually so shy?”

The Dour diva recently explained why she doesn’t post personal photos with Aagha Ali online.

Hina told a follower, “Many people ask me this,”

“I don’t feel like posting anything or everything about our lives. Judgmental behaviour, people passing comments and assuming things on their own at times does not feel good,” statements and assumptions don’t feel nice, the actor continued, “I like to keep my life a little private.”

Advertisement

Hina said, “You are the boss of your own life, so you better do only what makes you happy.”

Hina: “Having a professional and personal life that’s not always on display makes me happy and at ease.”

Hina said, “And having professional life yet personal life which is not on display all the time makes me happy and at peace.”

Hina and Ali, who achieved fame in Dil-e-Gumshuda, married on May 22, 2020. The power couple hosts The Couple Show, where they interview other couples in the industry.

Also Read Pak vs SL: Fawad Alam joins squad for Test series Two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held in...