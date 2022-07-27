Advertisement
Zara Noor Abbas looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

Articles
Zara Noor Abbas looks beautiful in latest photoshoot

  • Zara Noor Abbas is a Pakistani television actress.
  • The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan.
  • Zara Noor shared her new breathtaking clicks on attractive looks.
Leading Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Zara Noor shared her new breathtaking clicks on attractive looks.  The starlet always comes up with sparkling looks and showcased something trendy.

In the caption, the diva wrote, “Puranay khatton ki khushbo jesi Mehak.”

Take a look!

 

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Her hair and makeup enhance her natural attractiveness. She looks superb in an alluring outfit and regal looks created for her gorgeous look.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Khamoshi, Dharkan, Lamhay and many more.

