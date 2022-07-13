Zoya Nasir sparks the internet with her latest pool photoshoot

Zoya Nasir Dissatisfied With Dobara’s Ending
Dobara is a game changer for Pakistani television. Hadiqa Kiani and Bilal...
Zoya Nasir is currently basking in the glory of her great roles as Narmeen in Dobara and Sameen in Mere Humsafar. However, she has always gotten attention for her amazing fashion and clothing choices.
The 31-year-old woman is both bold and unapologetic about how she dresses. This time, the star of Hania posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account in which she wore a swimming pool outfit and looked absolutely stunning.
Zoya kept her followers up to date on her latest photos by posting them to her Instagram account while she relaxed in a pool. In her most recent photoshoot, she looks absolutely stunning and gives off an air of confidence and beauty that is hard to resist.
Take a look!
Zoya has been praised professionally for her work in the hit drama series Mere Humsafar, which also stars Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed in the main roles.
