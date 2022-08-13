Advertisement
date 2022-08-13
Actress Javeria Saud welcomes three babies

Actress Javeria Saud welcomes three babies

  • Javeria is a Pakistani television actress.
  • She would definitely be very happy today.
  • She told her fans that her cat had given birth to three babies.
Javeria Saud is a Pakistani television actress, producer, singer, and host. Some of her notable television shows are Manzilein, Anhoni, Tipu Sultan, Maa, Thori Khushi Thora Ghum, Khaali Aankhein, Harjaaye and many more.

The production business “JJS,” owned by her and Saud, has created a number of Pakistani drama serials so far. She also manages a YouTube channel where she frequently updates her daily activities.

Today, Javeria Saud would be very happy, for sure. She told her fans that her cat had given birth to three babies. She is so happy that she can’t even put it into words. She has uploaded a lot of pictures of her cat, who is a very beautiful animal. Anyone can have these lovely babies.

