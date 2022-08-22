Advertisement
Aima Baig shares bold photos from United Kingdom

Aima Baig is a Pakistani singer. She got a chance to sing the songs for various dramas and Movies. She took the start of her career from the popular show ‘Mazak Raat.’

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She captioned her post, “Dump again.”

Take a look at some recent photos of Aima Baig that she recently shared on her social media account.

She is the part of this industry since 2015, but she has gained a lot of respect and love in that time.

She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza, and many more.

