Aiman Khan and Minal Khan with pretty Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan with pretty Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan with pretty Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan with pretty Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to pull off fashion trends, which we all adore. She usually appeared in a traditional, luxurious, and laid-back look with a trendy touch of millennial style. From bridal wear to luxury festive outfits.

The famous celebrity couple Aiman and Muneeb Butt have a daughter named Amal Muneeb. Every time her parents post one of her adorable moments with their followers, the tiny cutie wins hearts and people’s adoration. Aiman and Minal Khan with pretty Amal Muneeb.

Have a look!

Aiman and Minal has taken the drama industry by storm with her amazing acting skills and beautiful looks. She is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Aiman is married to a famous Pakistani actor, Muneeb Butt. The couple has an adorable daughter, Amal.

