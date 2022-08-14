Advertisement
Aiman Khan wishes Pakistan’s Independence Day

  • Aiman Muneeb Khan is a Pakistani actress who appears in Urdu television.
  • She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with her 10.6 million followers.
  • She is one of the most followed celebrities on social media.
Aiman Khan is the most adored and beautiful celebrity. She is known for her stunning looks and great sense of style.

She most often shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with her 10.6 million followers. She captions the post, “Happy Independence Day longlivePaksitan.”

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on social media. Many of her fans are leaving insightful comments.

Aiman has always been the one to leave her fans impressed, not only with her fantastic work but also with her gorgeous looks.

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

She is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. Aiman is married to a famous Pakistani actor, Muneeb Butt. The couple have an adorable daughter, Amal.

