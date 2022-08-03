Aiza Awan, Shehzad Sheikh, and Sonya Hussyn will appear in upcoming drama

Shahzad Sheikh to star in a new drama with Alizey Shah and Sami Khan
Shehzad Sheikh is all set to star in a drama with Alizey...
People all over the world watch Pakistani drama serials because they have modern plots, great acting, and great filming.
The drama industry is bigger and more successful than the film business. Recent Internet news says that Jinhe Raastay Main Khabar Huyi has started filming under the Six Sigma Plus productions banner.
Ali Masood is said to be in charge of the drama serial, and Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh, and Aiza Awan play the main roles. Fans of all three actors were eagerly waiting for the movie to come out. With the new movie, the seasoned actors will show how good they are at what they do.
As soon as the project was announced, the news spread quickly.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn has been working on the show Mor Moharan. Aiza Awan has been working on the show Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Shehzad Sheikh has been working on the show Mere Humnasheen.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.