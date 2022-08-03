Aiza Awan, Shehzad Sheikh, and Sonya Hussyn will appear in upcoming drama

Pakistani drama serials are famous all around the world.

As soon as the project was announced, the news spread quickly.

The drama serial is reportedly directed by Ali Masood with Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan in lead roles.

People all over the world watch Pakistani drama serials because they have modern plots, great acting, and great filming.

The drama industry is bigger and more successful than the film business. Recent Internet news says that Jinhe Raastay Main Khabar Huyi has started filming under the Six Sigma Plus productions banner.

Ali Masood is said to be in charge of the drama serial, and Sonya Hussyn, Shehzad Sheikh, and Aiza Awan play the main roles. Fans of all three actors were eagerly waiting for the movie to come out. With the new movie, the seasoned actors will show how good they are at what they do.

Sonya Hussyn has been working on the show Mor Moharan. Aiza Awan has been working on the show Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Shehzad Sheikh has been working on the show Mere Humnasheen.