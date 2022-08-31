Arisha Razi Khan at her niece’s birthday celebration

Arisha Razi Khan has raised the bar with her most majestic and alluring appearances from a recent event

Arisha Razi Khan has raised the bar with her most majestic and alluring appearances from a recent event, but before we get into the details, let’s go back in time to when Arisha Razi attempted to gain attention through a subpar publicity stunt. Don’t worry, Arisha Razi Khan is not here to chastise her photographers.

The actress reportedly restrained studio86 from sharing her photos till a certain time period since she wanted them to preserve her wonderful Nikkah ceremony moments. Well, one day suddenly, the stunning Arisha Razi Khan appeared in shocking photos on our social media feeds dressed as a bride, much to the amazement of her followers.

Again, Arisha looks stunning as she attends her niece’s birthday celebration. In these photos, she is very attractive and gorgeous.

