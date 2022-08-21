Advertisement
Asim Raza's Celebrity-Studded Birthday Party

Asim Raza’s Celebrity-Studded Birthday Party

Asim Raza’s Celebrity-Studded Birthday Party

Asim Raza’s Celebrity-Studded Birthday Party

Asim Raza is a talented Pakistani director and producer who has directed and produced a number of Television commercials, Music Videos, and Feature Films.

Asim Raza, a director and producer, was recently seen having a birthday party at his home in Karachi. A lot of famous people, like actors, designers, and make-up artists, like Shehryar Munawar, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousaf, Bushra Ansar, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Wahaj Ali, and others, came to the birthday party. Let’s look at some of the beautiful pictures from Asim Raza’s birthday party, which was full of famous people.

