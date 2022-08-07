Ayesha Omar discusses about her leaked vacation photos

Ayesha Omar is known as one of the stylish and beautiful actresses in the Pakistan Entertainment Industry.

Ayesha opened up about her vacation photos with Maria Wasti from Sumui.

She has played many roles in Pakistani dramas and films.

Ayesha opened up about her vacation photos with Maria Wasti from Sumui. She said, “twelve years ago, when I was very young, Facebook was just newly invented and everybody was joining it, so, I also joined it and started uploading my pictures, I uploaded my vacations pictures from Samui, Thailand”.

“There was nothing wrong in the pictures, there were just two girls who were enjoying their vacations and were chilling around, also, the pictures were leaked because maybe my privacy settings were not on and somebody had stolen them from my laptop as well, after that, people started emailing my pictures to each other because there was no WhatsApp at that time, it became a biggest issue at that time.”

