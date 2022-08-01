Ayesha Omar latest bold photoshoot sets the Internet ablaze

Ayesha Omar is a beautiful Pakistani actress.

The actress looks dead gorgeous in these pictures.

Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

Ayesha Omar is known as one of the stylish and beautiful actresses in the Pakistan Entertainment Industry. She has played many roles in Pakistani dramas and films.

She captioned her post, “Bridge the black.”

Take a look!

The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 17,001 likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 5.3 million followers on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Ayesha has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Kollege Jeans, Kuch Lamhe Zindagi Kay, Meri Zaat Zara e Beneshan and many more.

