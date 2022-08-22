Bilal Qureshi shares adorable photos with his beautiful family

Bilal Qureshi is a well-known Pakistani model and actor.

Bilal Qureshi is a well-known Pakistani model and actor. He is well-known for hosting television shows and for his remarkable acting in Urdu dramas. He started acting when he was young, and he quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

The Bahu Raniyaan actor took to his Instagram and shared his recent family photos that left the fans amazed with his charm. She captioned her post, “When i see my family is smiling I feel the Richest,Happiest & Blessed ALHAMDULILLAH.”

Take a look!

His popular dramas include Bahu Raniyaan, Bharosa, Zara Sambhal Ke, and Munafiq. The pictures are being liked by fans and have more than 16,868 likes this far. The fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments to laud his beauty.

He has 854K followers on her Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

