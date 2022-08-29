Celebrities comment on the performance of the Pakistani cricket team

The traditional rivals Pakistan and India squared off in their opening pool match for the 2022 Asia Cup T20.

Well, India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 pool match.

India defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets after facing a stiff challenge from their opponents.

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli both hit 35 runs as India reached their target of 148 runs in their final over, losing 5 wickets in the process. India’s skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first in the game played at the Dubai International Stadium after winning the toss.

Many Pakistani celebrities praised Team Pakistan for persevering till the very end, saying that while they lost the match, they did so gracefully and with courage. They claimed that winning and losing is just a part of the game, but that the team should put in the same amount of effort that Team Pakistan did. They are commending the Pakistan cricket team for their valiant defense. Several individuals, including Ushna Shah, Mawra Hocane, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Arsalan Naseer, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Annie Khalid, and others, applauded and wished team Pakistan luck in the future.

Here are the tweets of celebrities!

