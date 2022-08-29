Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Celebrities comment on the performance of the Pakistani cricket team

Celebrities comment on the performance of the Pakistani cricket team

Articles
Advertisement
Celebrities comment on the performance of the Pakistani cricket team

Celebrities comment Pakistani cricket team

Advertisement
  • The traditional rivals Pakistan and India squared off in their opening pool match for the 2022 Asia Cup T20.
  • Well, India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 pool match.
  • India defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets after facing a stiff challenge from their opponents.
Advertisement

The traditional rivals Pakistan and India squared off in their opening pool match for the 2022 Asia Cup T20. Well, India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 pool match. India defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets after facing a stiff challenge from their opponents.

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli both hit 35 runs as India reached their target of 148 runs in their final over, losing 5 wickets in the process. India’s skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first in the game played at the Dubai International Stadium after winning the toss.

Also check: Jannat Mirza and Umer Butt video goes Viral 

Many Pakistani celebrities praised Team Pakistan for persevering till the very end, saying that while they lost the match, they did so gracefully and with courage. They claimed that winning and losing is just a part of the game, but that the team should put in the same amount of effort that Team Pakistan did. They are commending the Pakistan cricket team for their valiant defense. Several individuals, including Ushna Shah, Mawra Hocane, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Arsalan Naseer, Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Annie Khalid, and others, applauded and wished team Pakistan luck in the future.

Here are the tweets of celebrities!

Advertisement

Also Read

Celebrities under backlash for their insensitivity during floods
Celebrities under backlash for their insensitivity during floods

Politically and economically, Pakistan is having a hard time right now, and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story