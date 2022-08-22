A well-known Coke Studio song, Kana Yaari, gained enormous popularity on social media.

A well-known Coke Studio song, Kana Yaari, gained enormous popularity on social media. The song was popular with the general populace and was played at many weddings and other events. During the worldwide dancing group’s performance at a wedding, a well-known song was also played.

Wahab Bhugti, a superb vocalist who sang Kana Yaari, is currently facing difficult circumstances as a result of how the recent floods have badly impacted his life and how his house is currently underwater. Wahab Bughti, a native of Baluchistan, is currently experiencing horrific conditions as a result of the flooding.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, the producer of Coke Studio season 14, has taken note of the situation and assured that Wahab Bugti and his family are being cared for locally. He has also pledged his entire support to the singer of Kana Yaari during his difficult time as a result of the flood in Balochistan.

He used Twitter to tweet about the Wahab Bugti incident.

We are and will continue to be with Wahab Bugti Sahib and his loved ones to help overcome the difficult situation. Rest assured, he is being given all possible support on ground.#cokestudiofamily — Xulfi (@zulfiqarjkhan) August 22, 2022

