Edition: English
Coke studio producer assures to take care of Wahab Bugti and his family,  give them full support

  • A well-known Coke Studio song, Kana Yaari, gained enormous popularity on social media.
  • Wahab Bughti, a native of Baluchistan, is currently experiencing horrific conditions as a result of the flooding.
  • Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, the producer of Coke Studio season 14, has taken note of the situation and assured that Wahab Bugti and his family are being cared for locally.

A well-known Coke Studio song, Kana Yaari, gained enormous popularity on social media. The song was popular with the general populace and was played at many weddings and other events. During the worldwide dancing group’s performance at a wedding, a well-known song was also played.

Wahab Bhugti, a superb vocalist who sang Kana Yaari, is currently facing difficult circumstances as a result of how the recent floods have badly impacted his life and how his house is currently underwater. Wahab Bughti, a native of Baluchistan, is currently experiencing horrific conditions as a result of the flooding.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, the producer of Coke Studio season 14, has taken note of the situation and assured that Wahab Bugti and his family are being cared for locally. He has also pledged his entire support to the singer of Kana Yaari during his difficult time as a result of the flood in Balochistan.

He used Twitter to tweet about the Wahab Bugti incident.

