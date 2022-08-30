Advertisement
Edition: English
Dananeer Mobeen looks stunning in black outfit

Articles
Dananeer Mobeen looks stunning in black outfit

  • Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan.
  • She took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos with her fans.
  • She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account.
Last year, Dananeer Mobeen’s Pawry Ho Rai Hai video went viral and was a top trend. We watched celebrities from all over the world recreate amusing videos on it. Mobeen was also given the moniker “Pawry Girl.”

She usually shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos with her fans.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

She has 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience. The pictures are being liked by the fans and have more than 128,918 likes this far.

On the work front, She has been praised for her acting debut on the small screen with the star-studded drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan.

She is adored by millions of people and has amassed immense appreciation and fame in a short period of time.

