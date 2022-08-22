Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Danish Nawaz discloses his greatest regret in life

Danish Nawaz discloses his greatest regret in life

Articles
Advertisement
Danish Nawaz discloses his greatest regret in life

Danish Nawaz discloses his regret

Advertisement
  • Danish Nawaz hails from a family that has been heavily involved in the entertainment business for the past two generations.
  • Danish Nawaz has made a lot of progress in his life so far.
  • Danish revealed that he began his career following the passing of his father.
Advertisement

Danish Nawaz hails from a family that has been heavily involved in the entertainment business for the past two generations. Fareed Nawaz Baloch, his father, was well-known in the trade. Later, all of his sons joined the company, and each one developed a distinct style and specialty.

Yasir Nawaz is a super talented actor and director. His dramas and movies are consistently well received. Danish Nawaz, an engineer by profession, has always been artistic. He is primarily recognized for his comedic work, but he has also established himself as one of Pakistan’s theatre industry’s most promising directors.

Danish Nawaz has made a lot of progress in his life so far. He is a well-known comedian, talented actor, and talented filmmaker. He has produced serious dramas like Sun Yara, Kashf, and Dobara in addition to still generating major hits like Chupke Chupke and Hum Tum, which tickle our funny bones. When Danish appeared as a guest on Noman Ijaz’s show G Sarkar, he revealed a significant event from his life.

Danish revealed that he began his career following the passing of his father. He always wanted to give his father his first paycheck, but it never happened, something he regrets to this day.

Also Read

Yasir Nawaz, Danish Nawaz recreate Ahmed Shah’s video
Yasir Nawaz, Danish Nawaz recreate Ahmed Shah’s video

A video has gone viral on social media in which Nawaz brothers...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rabi Pirzada opens up about her viral scandal in Nadir Ali podcast
Rabi Pirzada opens up about her viral scandal in Nadir Ali podcast
Humaima Malick lit-up the internet with her killing dance moves
Humaima Malick lit-up the internet with her killing dance moves
Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall respond to divorce rumours
Hassan Ahmed and Sunita Marshall respond to divorce rumours
On his birthday, Yasir Hussain buys himself a
On his birthday, Yasir Hussain buys himself a "toy"
Adorable pictures of Maryam Noor from her Mehendi ceremony
Adorable pictures of Maryam Noor from her Mehendi ceremony
"Important scene was cut from The Crown," says Humayun Saeed
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story