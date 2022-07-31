Advertisement
Danish Taimoor shared photos from Game Show Aisey Chalega

Danish Taimoor shared photos from Game Show Aisey Chalega

Danish Taimoor shared photos from Game Show Aisey Chalega
  • Danish Taimoor is a Pakistani actor and model.
  • He shared some pictures on Instagram from his game show challenge.
  • The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor. 
Danish Taimoor is a Pakistani actor and model. He was born on 16th Feb 1983 in Karachi. He started his showbiz career as a Model later he stepped into the acting field. As a model, he has participated in various photoshoots and has also appeared in television advertisements.

Danish host of the well-known television game show, Game Show Aisay Chalega, which debuted in 2017, He shared some pictures on Instagram of his game show challenge.

Here are the latest photos of Danish:

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actor.

He has 5.8 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Noor Pur Ki Rani, Bin Tere, Perfume Chowk, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Meri Behan Maya and many more.

