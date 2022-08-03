Advertisement
Articles
Durefishan Saleem new photos in all black dress will surely steal your heart

  • DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress.
  • She left her massive fan base speechless as she flaunted her hyper look.
  • Her viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media.
DureFishan Saleem is a young and educated Pakistani actress who is new to the industry yet won millions of hearts with her natural and adequate acting. She was born on 14th January in Lahore.

The audience is now adorning her performances, and Durefishan is receiving a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

She is quite active on Instagram, and she never fails to impress her followers by uploading her stunning photos. She left her massive fan base speechless as she flaunted her hyper look. The Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actress looked stunning in the pictures. She captioned her post, “One of the twenty ways to use your sofas.”

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Durefishan Saleem (@durefishans)

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Also Read

Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi’s latest BTS video wins hearts
Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi’s latest BTS video wins hearts

The drama serial Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi has gotten a lot of attention...

Next Story