Faiza Saqlain shares beautiful pictures with family, See photos

Faiza Saqlain is an ace fashion designer in Pakistan.

Faiza is currently on vacation with her family in Chitral.

You can see the family having fun while they learn about the culture and natural beauty.

Advertisement

Faiza Saqlain is a remarkable and leading Pakistani fashion designer who knows how to influence others with her amazing collection from formal dresses to bridal wear.

Faiza Saqlain is currently on vacation with her family in Chitral right now. Faiza took a break from her everyday life to go on a family trip. Faiza posted some beautiful pictures of her family from their recent trip to Chitral on her official Instagram account. You can see the family having fun while they learn about the culture and natural beauty of Chitral. Let’s take a look at some of Faiza’s beautiful family photos.

Advertisement