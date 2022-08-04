Fans don’t like Sarah Khan’s new hairstyle

Sarah Khan is a super gorgeous, talented, and adorable Pakistani television actress.

Many people didn’t like how she cut her hair.

The actor who played Sabat is married to the brilliant singer Falak Shabir.

Sarah Khan is a Pakistani TV actress who is very pretty, talented, and cute. She is one of the best actresses in Pakistan. The actor who played Sabat is married to the brilliant singer Falak Shabir.

Sarah and Falak have an adorable daughter Alyana Falak. Fans like the way Sarah acts and can’t wait for her next drama. Sarah Khan’s new summery short hairstyle is making waves on the internet.

Sarah’s fans didn’t like her new haircut right away. They said that her new bangs don’t look good on her and that it doesn’t go with her face shape. Many of her fans said that she looked very beautiful with her long hair.

Sarah's fans didn't like her new haircut right away. One fan said that Sarah doesn't look good in this picture. One fan said that Merub put up this picture on purpose. Check out what people have said.

