Edition: English
Edition: English

Faraz Farooqui announces his son's birth

Articles
Faraz Farooqui announces his son's birth

  • Faraz Farooqui is a well-known actor in Lollywood.
  • He is admired for his ability to play a variety of roles and for his endearing grin.
  • The actor already has a son and a daughter.
The gift of a son has been given to Faraz Farooqui, a well-known actor in Lollywood who is liked for being able to play different roles and for having a cute smile.

The man who already had two kids was thrilled to share the news with his fans and followers on social media. A lot of famous people, as well as people on social media, congratulated the actor who was known for his role in Maalkin.

Farooqui is the proud father of a son and a daughter, and he is also the actor Hammad Farooqui’s identical twin brother. Both of the brothers are well-known because of how close they are to their family and how much they love the entertainment business.

The Instagram post that Faraz made and shared has been liked by a lot of people.

Take a look!

Faraz Farooqui has gotten a lot of praise and respect for his work in the movies Dil-e-Veeran, Ishq Hai, and Qismat Ka Likha.

