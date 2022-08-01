Faraz Farooqui announces his son’s birth

Faraz Farooqui is a well-known actor in Lollywood.

He is admired for his ability to play a variety of roles and for his endearing grin.

The actor already has a son and a daughter.

Advertisement

The gift of a son has been given to Faraz Farooqui, a well-known actor in Lollywood who is liked for being able to play different roles and for having a cute smile.

The man who already had two kids was thrilled to share the news with his fans and followers on social media. A lot of famous people, as well as people on social media, congratulated the actor who was known for his role in Maalkin.

Farooqui is the proud father of a son and a daughter, and he is also the actor Hammad Farooqui’s identical twin brother. Both of the brothers are well-known because of how close they are to their family and how much they love the entertainment business.

The Instagram post that Faraz made and shared has been liked by a lot of people.

Take a look!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Faraz Farooqui (@faraz.farooqui)

Faraz Farooqui has gotten a lot of praise and respect for his work in the movies Dil-e-Veeran, Ishq Hai, and Qismat Ka Likha.

Also Read Sarah Khan got angry for negative comments on her daughters video Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments. Falak Shabir and...