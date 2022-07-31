Fatima Effendi looks ravishing in beautiful red saree

Fatima Effendi is a Pakistani actress and model.

She appeared in a photo shoot in a beautiful red saree.

She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Fatima Effendi is a Pakistani actress and model. She started her career as a Child artist and today has earned massive love and respect from anyone.

She is very active on her social media accounts, and she never misses a chance to impress her followers by posting pictures of herself.

Fatima, the ever-charming actress, and model who is well known for her personality, recently appeared in a photoshoot in a red saree.

Take a look!

Fatima Effendi has a special way of making us all love the way she wears sarees. She has a unique way of putting together elegance and confidence in ethnic wonders. When she wore a beautiful red saree, she once made us drop our jaws. Her traditional look was finished off by a stack of red bangles and a red lip colour that matched.

The photos are being liked by the fans and have more than likes this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

She has appeared in the Pakistani drama series Larkiyan Muhally Ki, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Madventures Season 2, Takkabur, Joru Ka Ghulam, and many more.

She has appeared in the Pakistani drama series Larkiyan Muhally Ki, Kuch Kami Si Hai, Kash Mai Teri Beti Na Hoti, Madventures Season 2, Takkabur, Joru Ka Ghulam, and many more.