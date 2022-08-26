Flood relief activities by Hadiqa Kiani & her son win hearts

Hadiqa Kiani’s Vaseela campaign to help people affected by the Balochistan floods
This year, the monsoon rains have caused more damage than they have...
Pakistani actress and singer Hadiqa Kiani is really gifted. Hadiqa is without a doubt extremely well-known and successful in her pool. Hadiqa Kiani has a charming adult son. The actress has an extremely generous heart. She is very active in philanthropy.
Hadiqa regularly updates her followers on current events; at the moment, the singer is actively participating in flood relief efforts. She first shared a video in which she expressed gratitude to the public for its support.
Hadiqa Kiani is now releasing videos of the flood relief efforts. In a video, she interacts with tent manufacturers, purchases tents for people, and offers them her assistance by providing them with waterproof tents.
Along with her family, she is packing the products. She and her kid are shown in another video delivering supplies to communities affected by flooding. After the flood, they are preparing food and mattresses for the homeless. Check out the videos.
Fans are praising her for her thoughtful gift in favor of those who are in desperate need of tents, food, and mattresses. She is assembling all the required tools and distributes them to the locations. Her genuine efforts are being praised by fans, who refer to her as a friend of humanity. They are praising God for her and all those providing aids. Look at the comments.
