Fraud episode 17 review; seems like a bit of a drag

The ongoing drama series Fraud has a few flaws, one of which is how predictable the plot is.

Although the performances are amazing, we want to see more of Maya in the upcoming episodes.

We saw in the previous episode how Shirjeel’s ways conflicted with Shaan’s sister.

Advertisement

The ongoing drama series Fraud has a few flaws, one of which is how predictable the plot is. Although the performances are amazing, we want to see more of Maya in the upcoming episodes. We saw in the previous episode how Shirjeel’s ways conflicted with Shaan’s sister. This episode demonstrates how Shaan learns Maria’s true identity and how Maya secures a position in Shaan’s mother’s boutique.

Also Read

In this episode, Nael and his mother are seen in a scene, which let us to question if their situation has any bearing on the main plot. Even though Maya told her phupho they were leaving the city, Nisaar Sahab is still unwilling to forgive his nephew. Which is hurtful for the sister because whatever happened was not her fault. Nisaar Sahab is not told to unconditionally forgive her sister by Maya or her mother. Although he claims to have forgiven her, he claims that it won’t help their relationship. Even Nael’s attempts to beg for forgiveness are rejected by him.

With tears in her eyes, Maila bids her family farewell. She advises Maya to find a respectable career as soon as she arrives. To which Maya declares that she will now fearlessly confront the outside world. As has already mentioned, one flaw with this play is how predictable the plot is. As the story progresses, what we are anticipating and forecasting eventually comes to pass. We anticipated Maya would be hired by Shaan’s stepmother’s clothing store.

Also Read Saba Qamar receives a lot of praises for her performance in ‘Fraud’ Saba Qamar has made quite a comeback to the drama side with...

Well, now that Shaan has completely seen Maria’s hideous visage, he understands that her father planted her at the office and that she is pursuing his money. Shaan is devastated to learn this fact, but we haven’t yet seen what he does with her after learning all about her. Shaan’s stepmother is kind of taking advantage of the circumstance and is pleased that he is no longer planning to wed Maria.

Advertisement

As expected, Maya meets her neighbour on her first day and is given the employment referral for the place where she herself works. Yes, the studio belongs to Shaan’s stepmother. She puts Maya to the test by asking her to sketch out an engagement ring on the spot. Maya’s designing abilities appear to have highly impressed Shaan’s mother, who immediately hires her in her workplace. So it makes sense that Shaan would run across Maya and possibly fall for her. A good buildup for Fraud, but incredibly predictable!