Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrate their 3rd anniversary

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrate their 3rd anniversary

Articles
Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar celebrate their 3rd anniversary

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar

Advertisement
  • Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, one of the most cherished and appreciated celebrity couples, wed in 2019 and welcomed their gorgeous son Mustafa.
  • The couple is highly active on social media, posting insights into their personal lives and never getting tired of using cute photographs and messages to declare their love for one another.
  • Three years have passed since Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi started dating.
Advertisement

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar, one of the most cherished and appreciated celebrity couples, wed in 2019 and welcomed their gorgeous son Mustafa.

The couple is highly active on social media, posting insights into their personal lives and never getting tired of using cute photographs and messages to declare their love for one another.

Three years have passed since Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi started dating. Naimal shared some cute photos of herself and her spouse Hamza Ali Abbasi on her own Instagram account. “3 Years today,” Naimal wrote as the video’s caption, followed by a heart emoji.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s PDA chat rolled out
Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s PDA chat rolled out

The most adored celebrity couple, Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi have...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story