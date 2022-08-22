Advertisement
Hania Aamir as Hala gives shut up call to Shahjehan through a funny video

Hania Aamir as Hala gives shut up call to Shahjehan through a funny video

Articles
Hania Aamir as Hala gives shut up call to Shahjehan through a funny video

Hania Aamir as Hala

  • Hania Aamir’s portrayal of Hala has us glued to the television.
  • The internet is going crazy about Hamza and Hala’s sweet love story
  • The video is generating headlines not only in Pakistan but also on the other side of the border.
Hania Aamir’s portrayal of Hala has us glued to the television. Every week, her powerful performance in Mere Humsafar leaves us speechless.

Every new episode seems to be her better self, which makes us more eager to see the next one. Their followers are going crazy over poor Hala and her failing marriage to Hamza. We are in pain! Hala leaving Hamza and allowing Taayi Jaan to carry out her nasty plan against Hala was something we definitely did not desire.

In a recent hilarious trending TikTok video, Hala (Hania Aamir) and Rumi (Hira Khan) teamed up to tell Tayi Jaan, aka Shahjehan, to shut talking, and we are in fits of laughter.

Here is the famous “Ap Ko Kia?” video ft. reel Nand and Bhabi.

 

Mere Humsafar, a drama series, is breaking all the records. The internet is going crazy about Hamza and Hala’s sweet love story, and the TRPs are rising. Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir’s sizzling chemistry has fans raving. The incident is generating headlines not only in Pakistan but also on the other side of the border.

Also Read

Hania Aamir says she endured trauma after being criticised on social media
Hania Aamir says she endured trauma after being criticised on social media

Hania Aamir is a star, but she wants everyone to remember that...

