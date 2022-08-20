Advertisement
Hania Aamir brutally trolled on her recent tiktok video

Hania Aamir brutally trolled on her recent tiktok video

Hania Aamir brutally trolled on her recent tiktok video
Hania Aamir has consistently astounded everyone with her brilliance and ability to inhabit each character. She currently controls the screens as Hala in Mere Humsafar. Mere Humsafar has become popular worldwide, especially in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Nepal. While Hania has once again proven that she is one of Pakistan’s top stars, people are in love with Hala’s innocence and beauty.

Recenly the actress got trolled for uploading tiktok in washroom whereas, Sadia Faisal reacted to Hania Aamir’s statement and criticized those who use social media excessively. A few days ago, during an interview, Hania Aamir said, “I think anyone should use social media related to their relationship.” Never post.

Hania Aamir said you should never tell anyone who you are dating and what is going on in your life, these are things that should never be told to anyone. Hania’s Statement Actress Sadia Faisal, daughter of senior actress Saba Faisal, expressed her opinion on social media.

Earlier, Hania also discussed how love should be reciprocal and not one-sided. She asserted that unselfish love implies low self-esteem. There should be reciprocity on both sides.

