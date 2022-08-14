Advertisement
Edition: English
Hania Aamir talks about her early days struggle in the industry






Hania Amir talks about her early days struggle in the industry

  • In a recent interview, Hania was frank about her personal life.
  • She disclosed that she relocated a lot when her parents divorced when she was a small child.
  • Hania first received support from her extended family while residing with her mother and younger sister.
Actress Hania Aamir is renowned for being highly vivacious. She is well-known for her outgoing demeanour, honest communication style, and acting prowess. She always chooses worthwhile projects and gives each character a unique personality, as she did with Hala in Mere Humsafar, an otherwise unremarkable figure. Hania gets along well with her mom and sister.

In a recent interview, Hania was frank about her personal life. She disclosed that she relocated a lot when her parents divorced when she was a small child. Hania first received support from her extended family while residing with her mother and younger sister. She began working in Janaan at a very young age. But most people are unaware of the fact that Hania had to fight hard to achieve what she has.

Hania Aamir extended family was quite stern with her and urged her not to sign Janaan. Even her mother first believed that it would merely lead to more arguments. Hania, however, was adamant. She made a promise to everyone that she would start taking care of her mother and sister on her own, and she worked incredibly hard to keep that promise. Hania claimed that although the conflict was eventually settled, she effectively supported her sister and mother by separating them from the family.

