Hira and Mani take the internet by storm with PDA-filled video

Hira Khan, who is about to become a big star in Lollywood,...
Hira and Mani, the most popular pair in Lollywood, always manage to give significant couple goals. Social media accounts for the couple are loaded with adorable photos of them interacting. Since Hira and Mani have been married for fourteen years, there have been many adorable occasions that their ardent followers can recall in a flash.
The couple uploaded a video of themselves as another expression of affection for their countless followers.
Hira and Mani cuddle up to each other in the viral video while wearing stunning outfits. Mani chose a white short kurta with leggings, while Hira wore a stunning desi outfit in sakura magenta and accessorised with her trademark earrings. A love song is playing in the background as the couple looks absolutely stunning.
The song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan from the Indian film of the same name was being hummed by the couple.
The couple’s supporters couldn’t stop showering them with love and congratulations. In less than 23 hours, the post has received more than 13,000 Instagram views. In 2008, when Hira was only 19 years old, she married Mani. Two sons were born to the couple.
