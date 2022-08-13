Hira Mani looks ravishing in yellow saree, See photos

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model.

Taking to Instagram the 33-year-old opted for a more elegant look.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2 Peet Na Kariyo Koi, and many more.

She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. She has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.

Acclaimed showbiz star Hira usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media and also shares her daily routine with them.

Hira recently released some sultry saree photos, and the diva is leaving us speechless.

Have a look!

This lovely actress has a heart of gold. She is constantly capturing our attention with her phenomenal acting abilities.

