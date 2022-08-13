Advertisement
date 2022-08-13
Hira Mani looks ravishing in yellow saree, See photos

Hira Mani looks ravishing in yellow saree, See photos

Articles
Hira Mani looks ravishing in yellow saree, See photos

Hira Mani looks ravishing in yellow saree, See photos

  Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model.
  • Taking to Instagram the 33-year-old opted for a more elegant look.
  She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2 Peet Na Kariyo Koi, and many more.
Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27th, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. She has demonstrated her acting abilities in the drama industry and has a very cheerful attitude.

Acclaimed showbiz star Hira usually keeps fans indulged with her fun-filled activities on social media and also shares her daily routine with them.

Hira recently released some sultry saree photos, and the diva is leaving us speechless.

Have a look!

This lovely actress has a heart of gold. She is constantly capturing our attention with her phenomenal acting abilities.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Teri Meri Kahani, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2 Peet Na Kariyo Koi, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Bandish, Mohabbat Na Kario, and many more.

