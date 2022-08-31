Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Hira Mani Singing Pasoori leaves Neitizens surprised

Hira Mani Singing Pasoori leaves Neitizens surprised

Articles
Advertisement
Hira Mani Singing Pasoori leaves Neitizens surprised

Hira Mani singing Pasoori

Advertisement
  • She began her career as a host alongside her spouse Mani.
  • Hira made her acting debut on Hum TV’s Preet Na Kariyo Koi, and ever since, she has been wowing audiences with a bevy of popular shows and performances.
  • She started singing and is now making a living off of it.
Advertisement

Hira Mani undoubtedly blazes new paths. She began her career as a host alongside her spouse Mani. Later, before officially entering the performing industry, she hosted a morning show.

Hira made her acting debut on Hum TV’s Preet Na Kariyo Koi, and ever since, she has been wowing audiences with a bevy of popular shows and performances. Currently, Hira is a popular choice among drama producers, and we frequently see her on our televisions.

Hira’s career has now transitioned onto a new stage. She started singing and is now making a living off of it. Hira performed with the Kashmir Beats, and her song received a lot of positive feedback because, despite being an amateur and untrained singer, she sang beautifully. Now, she is doing concerts all over the world. She gave a concert in Pakistan first, then continued to the UK. She even gave a performance for the London Independence Day special. Hira recently stunned everyone by covering the Coke Studio megahit Pasoori. As part of her celebration of reaching 7 million Instagram followers, Hira posted her Pasoori rendition.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Advertisement

Following is how people are responding to Hira’s surprise and celebration with Pasoori:

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shaan Shahid shares his views on high rate of divorces in showbiz
Shaan Shahid shares his views on high rate of divorces in showbiz
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video
WATCH: Ayesha Omar shares her latest workout video
WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 
WATCH: Maryam Noor gets trolled for her lip surgery 
Pasoori becomes the most Googled global song in 2022
Pasoori becomes the most Googled global song in 2022
Famous Pakistani actress arrested for 2.6 million fraud in Lahore
Famous Pakistani actress arrested for 2.6 million fraud in Lahore
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Samar Rana, stage actor detained in Lahore for fraud
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story