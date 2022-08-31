Hira Mani Singing Pasoori leaves Neitizens surprised

She began her career as a host alongside her spouse Mani.

Hira Mani undoubtedly blazes new paths. She began her career as a host alongside her spouse Mani. Later, before officially entering the performing industry, she hosted a morning show.

Hira made her acting debut on Hum TV’s Preet Na Kariyo Koi, and ever since, she has been wowing audiences with a bevy of popular shows and performances. Currently, Hira is a popular choice among drama producers, and we frequently see her on our televisions.

Hira’s career has now transitioned onto a new stage. She started singing and is now making a living off of it. Hira performed with the Kashmir Beats, and her song received a lot of positive feedback because, despite being an amateur and untrained singer, she sang beautifully. Now, she is doing concerts all over the world. She gave a concert in Pakistan first, then continued to the UK. She even gave a performance for the London Independence Day special. Hira recently stunned everyone by covering the Coke Studio megahit Pasoori. As part of her celebration of reaching 7 million Instagram followers, Hira posted her Pasoori rendition.

Following is how people are responding to Hira’s surprise and celebration with Pasoori:

