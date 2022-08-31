Hira Mani Singing Pasoori leaves Neitizens surprised

- She began her career as a host alongside her spouse Mani.
- Hira made her acting debut on Hum TV’s Preet Na Kariyo Koi, and ever since, she has been wowing audiences with a bevy of popular shows and performances.
- She started singing and is now making a living off of it.
Hira Mani undoubtedly blazes new paths. She began her career as a host alongside her spouse Mani. Later, before officially entering the performing industry, she hosted a morning show.
Hira made her acting debut on Hum TV’s Preet Na Kariyo Koi, and ever since, she has been wowing audiences with a bevy of popular shows and performances. Currently, Hira is a popular choice among drama producers, and we frequently see her on our televisions.
Hira’s career has now transitioned onto a new stage. She started singing and is now making a living off of it. Hira performed with the Kashmir Beats, and her song received a lot of positive feedback because, despite being an amateur and untrained singer, she sang beautifully. Now, she is doing concerts all over the world. She gave a concert in Pakistan first, then continued to the UK. She even gave a performance for the London Independence Day special. Hira recently stunned everyone by covering the Coke Studio megahit Pasoori. As part of her celebration of reaching 7 million Instagram followers, Hira posted her Pasoori rendition.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Following is how people are responding to Hira’s surprise and celebration with Pasoori:
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.