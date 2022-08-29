Advertisement
Humayun Saeed come in support of Imran Khan’s Flood Relief Telethon

Articles
  • Imran Khan is conducting a telethon to raise money while floods decimate Pakistan’s populace.
  • Even Humayun Saeed is in favor of the endeavor.
  • Telethons became a thing for the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after gaining office.
Once again, severe monsoon rains can wash away houses during this time of year. Imran Khan is conducting a telethon to raise money while floods decimate Pakistan’s populace. Even Humayun Saeed is in favor of the endeavor.

Telethons became a thing for the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after gaining office. from merely responding to inquiries to requesting comments on government initiatives. Now, Kaptaan is preparing to host a new telethon to raise money for the flood victims.

Veteran actor Humayun Saeed also requested his fans and followers to support the cause, which is being promoted by numerous PTI supporters. The actor from Jawani Phir Nahi Ani shared a poster with information on the flood relief telethon. He claimed that the timing is not ripe for political conversation in his caption.

He made the point that just now, assisting one’s compatriots should come first.

