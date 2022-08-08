Indian girls are criticized by Pakistanis for altering the popular song Pasoori

Pasoori, a song from Pakistan, surpassed all records for popularity both domestically and internationally.

Pasoori, a song from Pakistan, surpassed all records for popularity both domestically and internationally. Well, a number of singers, fans, and actors have recreated the song. All of the songs’ remixes became wildly popular online. Even months after the song’s premiere, Indian fans are still singing the tune.

Two Indian girls who have sang the song with a slight alteration are featured in the most recent remix of the song that is going viral. They did, however, attempt to alter it slightly and give a classical touch in addition to auto-tune. This is a video.

Pakistani Pasoori fans did not enjoy the Indian girls’ rendition and said that if they were so skilled, they should sing a hit song like Pasoori on their own instead of trying to adapt every song. Fans claimed that Indians had an innate drive to obtain all Pakistani tunes, which they either duplicate or remake to simply claim as their own. They claimed that any alterations to the song Pasoori would not be permitted. Here are some remarks that criticise Indian Pasoori recreation.

