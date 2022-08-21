Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in latest photos

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress who primarily works in Urdu television.

She has 8.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently she shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.

Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Iqra is a Pakistani television actress and model. Kissey Apna Kahein, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2014.

