Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in latest photos

Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in latest photos

Articles
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in latest photos

Iqra Aziz looks exquisite in latest photos

Advertisement
  • Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress who primarily works in Urdu television.
  • She has 8.7 million followers on her Instagram account.
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.
Advertisement

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently she shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Iqra has 8.7 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

Iqra is a Pakistani television actress and model. Kissey Apna Kahein, her debut drama series, was one of the most-watched dramas of 2014.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain shows her son’s adorable side in video
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain shows her son’s adorable side in video

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, a Pakistani power couple, have secured their...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story