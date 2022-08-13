Iqra Aziz looks pretty in her latest pictures

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress.

She Shares her latest gorgeous Photos with her fans on her Instagram account.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently She shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.

She captioned her post, “Dress dream coming true with @sowears Lovee the Flora Dress in CottonYou can get it from their website www.sowears.net and twin with me The best part? They deliver worldwide.”

Take a look!

The stunning diva is also a fashion star, and whatever she wears becomes a social media fashion wish-list.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

