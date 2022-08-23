Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz looks so cute in recent clicks

Iqra Aziz looks so cute in recent clicks

Articles
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz looks so cute in recent clicks

Iqra Aziz looks so cute in recent clicks

Advertisement
  • Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress who primarily works in Urdu television.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana.
  • She shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.
Advertisement

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently she shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.

The stunning diva is also a fashion star, and whatever she wears becomes a social media fashion wish-list.

Take a look!

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Advertisement

Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani model and television actress. In 2014, she began her professional career. She’s done dramatic, comedic, and negative parts, and the public has praised her equally.

Also Read

Watch Iqra Aziz’s cute response to a prediction about children
Watch Iqra Aziz’s cute response to a prediction about children

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, a power couple from Pakistan, have made...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story