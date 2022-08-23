Iqra Aziz looks so cute in recent clicks

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actress who primarily works in Urdu television.

She shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently she shared her new breathtaking clicks in an adorable look.

The stunning diva is also a fashion star, and whatever she wears becomes a social media fashion wish-list.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

Iqra is one of the most talented and top-class actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani films and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani model and television actress. In 2014, she began her professional career. She’s done dramatic, comedic, and negative parts, and the public has praised her equally.

