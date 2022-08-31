Advertisement
Iqrar ul Hassan faces criticism after Tiktoker Ayesha Akram arrives in Dubai

Articles
  • Nobody will ever forget Tiktoker Ayesha Akram’s infamous accusation that 400 men had harassed her in the Minar e Pakistan incident.
  • After journalist Yasir Shami and anchor Iqrar ul Hassan interviewed Ayesha, that incident gained national attention.
  • Ayesha Akram has resurfaced on popular social media after Mughees Ali, a well-known reporter, learned that she had been vacationing in Dubai with her friends and posting Tiktoks while there.
After journalist Yasir Shami and anchor Iqrar ul Hassan interviewed Ayesha, that incident gained national attention. In the same interview, Iqrar also expressed gratitude to Allah for sparing him a daughter.

The phenomenon spread to the halls of power, with Iqrar standing up for Ayesha all the way to the end. Police detained a large number of people in the incident, which was later revealed to have been staged by Ayesha’s partner Rambo. This is the image that initially went viral and then took the form of a meme.

Ayesha Akram has resurfaced on popular social media after Mughees Ali, a well-known reporter, learned that she had been vacationing in Dubai with her friends and posting Tiktoks while there.

Have a look at the video of Ayesha Akram relaxing in Dubai:

After Ayesha Akram’s comeback and the revelation that she was living it up in Dubai, internet users have started to mock Iqrar ul Hassan. They are pleading with Iqrar to use his celebrity to help his “sister” become a well-known international Tiktoker:

Also Read

Iqrar Ul Hassan recent post gets criticized
Iqrar Ul Hassan recent post gets criticized

Social media users are still talking about Iqrar Ul Hassan's second marriage...

