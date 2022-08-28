Social media users are still talking about Iqrar Ul Hassan’s second marriage as if it were brand-new information.

Iqrar Ul Hassan’s most recent post has also been well received.

Iqrar Ul Hassan, the most magnificent, unflappable, and man of our hearts, shared a photo of himself and his second wife Farah.

Iqrar Ul Hassan's most recent post has also been well received.

Iqrar Ul Hassan, the most magnificent, unflappable, and man of our hearts, shared a photo of himself and his second wife Farah. He added a few phrases to the picture’s caption, which garnered a lot of attention. He actually composed some profound sentences, and it has been conjectured that these lyrics were intended for his first wife. On the whole, people are not pleased to see him with his second wife.

A lot of people think he wrote this poetry just for his first wife. Some people are praising Qurat Ul Ain for being such a sweet and elegant woman. One social media user started criticizing him for marrying Farah Yousaf after becoming extremely upset. She also mentioned that she would eliminate this woman from his life if she had the power. People are really sensitive. How did they get to be so harsh? How can people draw inferences about others’ positions and circumstances without knowing their own?

Even though Iqrar Ul Hassan maintains a healthy balance between his two wives, social media is quite concerned about their lives. The sad reality is that people tend to focus on everything but their own lives and flaws.

