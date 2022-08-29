Is Nadeem Baig the only Veteran who is not angry with the Film Industry?

Nadeem Baig was a big star in those days and has shown that he is timeless because his relevance hasn’t changed since the 1960s.

The Urdu and Punjabi cinema used to be copied by Bollywood, there were many big-name actors in Pakistani cinema, and people loved to go to the movies. Nadeem Baig was a big star in those days and has shown that he is timeless because his relevance hasn’t changed since the 1960s.

Being one of the most prominent actors in Urdu films, Nadeem saw the apex of Urdu cinema. Millions of people still adore his relationships with Shabnam and, later, Babra Sharif. He successfully transitioned from Urdu to Punjabi cinema, and he is now a key figure in the current cinematic rebirth.

When Nadeem Baig appeared as a guest on a special episode of G Sarkar to celebrate the show’s 200th episode, Noman Ijaz questioned him about his opinion of the cinema being produced now, noting that the majority of drama directors have switched to making films, which is evident on the screen. When asked such questions, veteran performers typically express profound disappointment, especially if they are from the film industry.

On the other hand, Nadeem Baig claimed that while there are issues with the current crop of movies, we should be grateful that they are at least being produced since this will open the door for better work and better movies for the next generation. As a result, Nadeem Baig is likely the only actor from earlier movies who is still upbeat and unfazed by our film industry.

