Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Nadeem Baig the only Veteran who is not angry with the Film Industry?

Is Nadeem Baig the only Veteran who is not angry with the Film Industry?

Articles
Is Nadeem Baig the only Veteran who is not angry with the Film Industry?

Nadeem Baig the only Veteran actor

Advertisement
  • Nadeem Baig was a big star in those days and has shown that he is timeless because his relevance hasn’t changed since the 1960s.
  • Being one of the most prominent actors in Urdu films, Nadeem saw the apex of Urdu cinema.
  • He successfully transitioned from Urdu to Punjabi cinema, and he is now a key figure in the current cinematic rebirth.
Advertisement

The Urdu and Punjabi cinema used to be copied by Bollywood, there were many big-name actors in Pakistani cinema, and people loved to go to the movies. Nadeem Baig was a big star in those days and has shown that he is timeless because his relevance hasn’t changed since the 1960s.

Being one of the most prominent actors in Urdu films, Nadeem saw the apex of Urdu cinema. Millions of people still adore his relationships with Shabnam and, later, Babra Sharif. He successfully transitioned from Urdu to Punjabi cinema, and he is now a key figure in the current cinematic rebirth.

When Nadeem Baig appeared as a guest on a special episode of G Sarkar to celebrate the show’s 200th episode, Noman Ijaz questioned him about his opinion of the cinema being produced now, noting that the majority of drama directors have switched to making films, which is evident on the screen. When asked such questions, veteran performers typically express profound disappointment, especially if they are from the film industry.

On the other hand, Nadeem Baig claimed that while there are issues with the current crop of movies, we should be grateful that they are at least being produced since this will open the door for better work and better movies for the next generation. As a result, Nadeem Baig is likely the only actor from earlier movies who is still upbeat and unfazed by our film industry.

Also Read

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s reappearance after Controversy, netizens’ hilarious reactions
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s reappearance after Controversy, netizens’ hilarious reactions

One of Pakistan's biggest stars and most popular musicians are without a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter
Felony trends for Morning Show of Nida Yasir On Twitter
Arooj Aftab shares her quest to find her childhood home
Arooj Aftab shares her quest to find her childhood home
Tanzania Influencers Kili & Neema Paul, mimic dance of Ayesha
Tanzania Influencers Kili & Neema Paul, mimic dance of Ayesha
Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony
Azlan Shah and Warisha shares photos from their Mehendi ceremony
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son
Pakistani actor Babrik Shah announces sudden death of his son
Humayun Saeed perform Umrah with his wife Samina Humayun
Humayun Saeed perform Umrah with his wife Samina Humayun
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story