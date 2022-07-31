Advertisement
Javeria and Saud are in Turkey to attend the launch of Salahuddin Ayyubi series

Javeria and Saud are in Turkey to attend the launch of Salahuddin Ayyubi series

Javeria Saud enjoys holidays with family in Dubai

  • In a joint venture, producers from Pakistan and Turkey are creating a television series about Salahuddin Ayyubi,
  • An event was held in Turkey to officially announce the series, and the sets for it were unveiled.
  • Additionally present were Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi, who recounted memories of the occasion. 
In a joint endeavour, producers from Pakistan and Turkey are creating a television series about Salahuddin Ayyubi, a legendary Muslim leader. From Pakistan’s perspective, the producers are Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui. An event was held in Turkey to officially announce the series, and the sets for it were unveiled. Additionally present were Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi, who recounted memories of the occasion. Look into:

